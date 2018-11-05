Kris Jenner Is Doing Amazing, Sweetie, at Naming Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SinfulColors

Nobody knows how to monetize things quite like the Kardashian/Jenners. Not only has Kylie Jenner enlisted her mom as her latest Kylie Cosmetics collaborator, but Kris is also naming them after her most famous “momisms.” In other words, you can now wear “you’re doing amazing, sweetie!”

The idea for the Kris x Kylie Collection came to Kylie while she was pregnant. She told Women’s Wear Daily, “I actually made the whole thing and then presented it to my mom, and she picked all the colors and all the names.” According to her own daughter, Kris was “so much fun to work with.”

The names include, “You’re doing amazing sweetie!,” “Your sister’s going to jail” and “It’s an emergency.” The full collection includes a Momager Lip Collection with eight shades of liquid lipstick and lip gloss, an eye-shadow palette inspired by Kris’s signature smoky eye, a highlighter and blush palette, and a cream lipstick and lip liner. It’s priced between $12 for the “Give Me a Kiss” lipliner and $48 for the highlighter and blush palette.

Kris has also taken over all of Kylie Cosmetics’s social channels until the collection drops on Mother’s Day. They’ve all been temporarily renamed “Kris Cosmetics.” Get the collection for yourself, or your momager, on May 13 at 3 p.m. PST.