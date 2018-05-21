Kylie Jenner Is Not Like a Regular Mom. She’s a Cool Indie Mom.

Here is a list of some cool people who have been seen wearing the uber-cool New York label Eckhaus Latta at least once:
1. Michael Bailey-Gates
2. Lucy Chadwick
3. Susan Cianciolo
4. Camilla Deterre
5. Angela Dimayuga
6. Grace Dunham
7. Paloma Elsesser
8. Mari Giudicelli
9. May Hong
10. Juliana Huxtable
11. Dev Hynes
12. Kelela
13. Jemima Kirke
14. Maia Ruth Lee
15. Alexandra Marzella
16. Alton Mason
17. Bjarne Melgaard
18. India Menuez
19. Coco Gordon Moore
20. Jane Moseley
21. Collier Schorr
22. Kylie Jenner
We love them all equally.