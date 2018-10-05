Lady Gaga Is Launching a Makeup Brand

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga is a makeup chameleon — from her over-the-top The Fame Monster era to her toned-down (slightly) Joanne phase, she’s pulled off every look under the sun. And now, she’s applying all that knowledge to a beauty brand.

As Allure reported, Gaga’s company Ate My Heart, Inc. filed to trademark “Haus Beauty” in February. In addition to the litany of cosmetics and skin-care products, she plans to sells perfume, self-tanner, and body lotions. Gaga has not commented yet on the line, but has been using Haus-themed hashtags on Instagrams of her makeup for months.

It’ll be her first line, but is hardly her first foray into the beauty industry. She made a fragrance with Coty in 2012, Lady Gaga Fame, and collaborated with M.A.C for their Viva Glam campaign. May she find as much success as Rihanna did with Fenty.