Lady Gaga Is Back! With Her Fiancé! Who Has Cornrows.

Photo: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

After a brief hiatus from the limelight, Lady Gaga is back in New York City recording at Electric Lady Studios in the Greenwich Village. Gaga being Gaga, every entrance and exit this week has proven to be an opportunity for a fashion moment.

According to our calculations, she’s worn around 16 different outfits in seven days — none of which would allow her to go unnoticed on the street. Over Memorial Day Weekend alone, while the rest of us were wearing jean shorts, Gaga changed about a dozen times. She has the help of stylists Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, but still, that’s a lot of looks.

Gone are the days of Stefani “Joanne” Angelina Germanotta with nothing but a T-shirt on. Gaga has been a new, over-the-top character every day, from Marilyn Monroe in a white dress to Italian mobster in a suit to someone out of The Matrix. Below, you’ll find some standout looks — thought you might get distracted by her fiancé’s cornrows (above), which made an appearance on Tuesday and have thankfully since disappeared.

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Photo: Gotham/GC Images