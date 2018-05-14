Lancôme’s Next Collaboration Is With Proenza Schouler

Photo: Francois G. Durand/WireImage

Fashion brand Proenza Schouler is delving further into the beauty world. After the success of their first scent, Arizona, the brand announced today that they will be collaborating with French beauty brand Lancôme to create a limited-edition makeup collection.

“Borne by the radical approach of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Proenza Schouler fashion is the manifesto of a strong, free femininity. The idea of ‘empowerment’ is at the heart of their values, just as it has always been at the heart of the Lancôme philosophy,” said Françoise Lehmann, general manager of Lancôme International in a press release. Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez enthused, “Lancôme has always represented the epitome of luxury beauty products, so it is like a dream come true to be able to collaborate with such an iconic and historic brand.”

Both brands are familiar with beauty-fashion collaborations. This is Proenza’s Schouler’s second, their first was a surf-inspired release with M.A.C Cosmetics in 2014, with ombre blushes and tie-dye. (Perhaps this one will have some beautiful ear makeup — but most likely a no-makeup-makeup vibe). Lancôme has previously worked with designers such as Alber Elbaz, Alexandre Vauthier, Jason Wu, Anthony Vaccarello, Sonia Rykiel, and most recently, Olympia Le-Tan. No other details have been released, but here’s hoping that it might appear on Lancôme face, Isabella Rossellini. It will be officially out in fall, but you’ll start seeing Lancôme x Proenza Schouler later in July 2018.