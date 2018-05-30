Look What You’ll Be Wearing in Ten Years

S i z e I n c l u s i v e

Photo: Yuti Chang

“I am unapologetically designing fashion for fat bodies.”

Doyeon Yoni Yu, 27

Internships: ZAC Zac Posen, 3.1 Phillip Lim

Thesis project: Fatopia: The Celebration of Flesh

Through my thesis, I’m redefining the concept of “fat.” We need to remove the stigma of this word and accept it as it is. To achieve that, I am unapologetically designing fashion for fatbodies and ultimately providing “choices” that we’re missing right now.

Postgraduation plans: I’ve got a couple job offers I’m considering, mainly from brands that are going for size inclusivity.

Dream job: I want to build my own plus-size fashion brand, which includes experimental designs. I was born and raised in South Korea, and the body-positivity movement is a very new concept in most Asian countries. I’d like to spread size-inclusive fashion worldwide.