Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of May 21

Yesterday, the sun entered Gemini, and now here we are: a season of mutability, of sparkling change. Now is the time to follow your curiosity where it leads you. Now is the time to allow your energy to shift and brighten and change its shape. You don’t have to feel stuck anywhere, not even here.

Aries

You inhale and the world fills your body, you exhale and your body fills the world. This week, you might find yourself again, at last, in the place where you belong. You might find yourself finally, for the first time, in a place where your body feels easy. Pay attention and you’ll notice these moments, sudden and quiet and sweet: a sense of the interconnection of things, a sense of being a person among people, a small energy part of the big energy, alive among life.

Taurus

This is a week to look around you, to remember where you are: where are the hills, and where are the cities, and where is your home from here? If you know where you are, you can remember where you’re trying to go, and you can avoid the distractions that reach for you, tangled and greedy. These are the days to stop fighting the obstacles that don’t even matter, that aren’t even there.

Gemini

This is a week for going outside, but it can be hard to know just what that will mean for you. Sometimes it’s easy: if you’re in your kitchen, you can walk out the back door. If you’re in your office, you can walk down the hall and out into the street. But it can mean something larger, too: you can leave the rut you’ve been stuck in. You can step outside of the structures and traps you’ve built for yourself. Distance is a kind of gift, and the evening air is too.

Cancer

In spite of everything else — all the colors and noise swirling through your head, all the rhythms pounding through your life — this is still a good week for loving the people around you, fully and generously. The world offers love in strange and quiet ways, some that you can hold, and some you can pass on. This week, generosity won’t cost you your self.

Leo

It’s true, as a rule, that you’re a person who isn’t afraid of anything — you can see the world with a wild true courage, and you move through the world with a pure confidence in your own fire. But sometimes, of course, even you will be visited by visions of cruel futures. This doesn’t change who you are. So much can exist at the same time, in the same bendy green space. Your city holds closed doors, and open doors, and windows, too.

Virgo

This is a week for textures other than softness, and for sounds other than quiet song. This week, something in your life might crack open, offering you something else, something harder, something that sparkles and reflects the sun’s light. There are different ways that a life can be good, and different ways to feel right in the world. Maybe this week is about a different relationship to the light, or maybe it’s about a changing relationship to desire.

Libra

The power you’ve been reaching toward might finally morph into a shape you can hold, this week; the magic you’ve been seeking might become something you can carry and use. This week, you’ll know how to use your muscles, and how to lift your voice. The challenge won’t be in holding this strength, nor even in using it. Instead, the challenge is to remember how to believe, after so many years of struggle, that you still have what it takes: the lightness of touch, the sharpness of mind, the ability to change after all.

Scorpio

The question and the challenge facing you, this week: How will you use your own bright charm? How will you let your energy lead you into the world, and how will you let it lead you toward other people? Will you dazzle, will you shine, or will you sit and wait, magnetic? And how will you respond to this kind of charm in others? Can you love and be loved, both? It’s no light or simple thing, to wield a magic that glows this bright. There’s a danger here, and a sweet thrill too.

Sagittarius

If you want it, this can be a week to depart from the track you’ve been on, from the room you thought you were confined to. It’s a week for learning new ways of being yourself. Maybe it’s a week for the wild streets you never thought you’d see, or the wild stories you never thought you’d learn, or the wild sweet music you never, not ever, thought you’d get to hear. It isn’t too late to turn around. You don’t have to stick you what you’ve already been given.

Capricorn

In the midst of all this sunlight, in the midst of all this green, there’s the temptation to unsee your more difficult visions — the darkness, the danger, the wild prickly landscapes. This week, don’t turn away from the stranger things you know. You don’t have to renounce the pleasure, you don’t have to renounce the beauty, but keep the heavier truths with you, too. It’s a week to fully inhabit your own thoughts, your own life. Whatever you see, you can see completely.

Aquarius

Something that’s bound your thoughts tightly might loosen. Something that’s constricted your movement might ease. It isn’t that you have to ease off your ambition, or that you get to stop all the small boring work of living. It’s just that in spite of all these everyday human tasks, something will open up inside you, too. Here, now, is the space to move, the space to breathe, the space to wander. Don’t underestimate this gift.

Pisces

Some days it’s overwhelming, the desire to be a perfect person, wise and kind and correct. Other days, what overwhelms you is the desire to live a perfect story, a gently curving line, a beginning and a middle and an end. This week, though, you might be able to free yourself from these thoughts. You’re here right now to do something better than put every last piece in its place; you’re here to do something better than settle every loose end until no knots, no tangles, no questions remain.

