Now Men Can Carry Their Own Statement Mansur Gavriel Bags

Photo: Courtesy of Mansur Gavriel

Now that Mansur Gavriel’s “anti–It bag” is the It bag for women from the Upper West Side to Wall Street, the brand is coming for New York City’s men. On Tuesday, founders Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel announced that they’re adding a men’s collection to their empire of buttery leather women’s accessories and millennial-pink clothes and scrunchies.

“We are thrilled to introduce our first men’s collection of quality handmade leather goods,” the duo wrote in a statement. “The offering is a natural extension of the Mansur Gavriel brand that embodies our core principles of elegance, quality, longevity, and emotion, all expressed through color, material, and form.”

Mansur Gavriel is starting with men’s accessories but will offer a full capsule of ready-to-wear and footwear for fall/winter 2018. The 11 styles available today are all handmade in Italy, including briefcases, backpacks, totes, travel bags, wallets, and cardholders. Alas, no bucket bags for men. Yet.

Men (and women) can snag the full accessories collection online now at the Mansur Gavriel website, as well as any Mansur Gavriel store. The collection will also be available at Mr. Porter starting Wednesday, May 30.

Photo: Courtesy of Mansur Gavriel

Photo: Courtesy of Mansur Gavriel

Photo: Courtesy of Mansur Gavriel

Photo: Courtesy of Mansur Gavriel

Photo: Courtesy of Mansur Gavriel