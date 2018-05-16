Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui’s Collab Will Make You Nostalgic for the Early Aughts

By
Photo: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs x Anna Sui

The New York City “cool girl” archetype of the late ’90s and early aughts probably looked a lot like Sofia Coppola. She shopped exclusively downtown — preferably in Soho or the West Village. And while most of the stuff she wore was a mix of vintage and indie labels, there were two brands she loved: Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs.

Sui and Jacobs didn’t just have the cool girls in common; they’re actually good friends in real life. The two connected early on in their careers and have plenty in common, including being Parsons alums. But it wasn’t until now that they decided to partner up on a capsule collection that touches upon their playful, whimsical styles.

Launching today on both annasui.com and marcjacobs.com, the 15-piece collection consists of tees, bags, shoes, and key chains. True to both designers, it’s full of colorful graphics and cheerful colors. It also features illustrations by Will Broome, a longtime collaborator who drew Miss Marc character. For the capsule, Broome created cartoon representations of Jacobs, Sui, and Jacobs’s dog, Neville. Scroll ahead to check out some of our favorites below.

Marc & Anna Embroidered Sweatshirt
Marc & Anna Embroidered Sweatshirt
$295, Marc Jacobs
$295 at Marc Jacobs
Buy
Marc and Anna Patch Snapshot Bag
Marc and Anna Patch Snapshot Bag
$395, Marc Jacobs
$395 at Marc Jacobs
Buy
Marc & Anna Slip On Sneaker
Marc & Anna Slip On Sneaker
$225, Marc Jacobs
$225 at Marc Jacobs
Buy
Marc & Anna Tee
Marc & Anna Tee
$95, Marc Jacobs
$95 at Marc Jacobs
Buy
Marc & Anna Printed Snapshot Bag
Marc & Anna Printed Snapshot Bag
$350, Marc Jacobs
$350 at Marc Jacobs
Buy
Marc & Anna Anna Bag Charm
Marc & Anna Anna Bag Charm
$65, Marc Jacobs
$65 at Marc Jacobs
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui’s Collab Is Early Aughts Nostalgia