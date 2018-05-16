Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui’s Collab Will Make You Nostalgic for the Early Aughts

Photo: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs x Anna Sui

The New York City “cool girl” archetype of the late ’90s and early aughts probably looked a lot like Sofia Coppola. She shopped exclusively downtown — preferably in Soho or the West Village. And while most of the stuff she wore was a mix of vintage and indie labels, there were two brands she loved: Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs.

Sui and Jacobs didn’t just have the cool girls in common; they’re actually good friends in real life. The two connected early on in their careers and have plenty in common, including being Parsons alums. But it wasn’t until now that they decided to partner up on a capsule collection that touches upon their playful, whimsical styles.

Launching today on both annasui.com and marcjacobs.com, the 15-piece collection consists of tees, bags, shoes, and key chains. True to both designers, it’s full of colorful graphics and cheerful colors. It also features illustrations by Will Broome, a longtime collaborator who drew Miss Marc character. For the capsule, Broome created cartoon representations of Jacobs, Sui, and Jacobs’s dog, Neville. Scroll ahead to check out some of our favorites below.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.