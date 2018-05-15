Photo: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Well, we may know what one person at the fast-approaching royal wedding is wearing. On Tuesday afternoon, the Daily Mail captured Meghan Markle’s mother leaving her California house on her way to the airport, carrying a garment bag bearing one iconic London-based label: Burberry.

While we know a plethora of tiny details about Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 ceremony — the official florist, the cake they’re serving, what they want as wedding gifts — we know very little about all the behind-the-scenes sartorial decisions. It sounds like Markle may walk down the aisle in Ralph & Russo, but another possible contender is Burberry. Would Markle and her mom match? Would that be cute or nah? Is Markle’s mom even wearing Burberry, or is she simply concealing a dress by another designer under an old Burberry garment bag?

But there are more pressing questions regarding Ragland right now — notably, is she walking her daughter down the aisle? Given Markle’s dad’s last statement — though his stance will likely change at least seven times in the next few days — it appears that Ragland will be the one, which she has wanted all along.