Meghan Markle and Her Mom Step Out After Tea With Queen Elizabeth

With only one sleep left before her royal wedding, Meghan Markle stepped out with her mother, Doria Ragland, on Friday after teatime with Queen Elizabeth and her husband-to-be Prince Harry.

The soon-to-be royal (clad in a navy Roland Mouret Barwick dress) and her mom were photographed arriving at the Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire, England, where the pair will be staying the night before the nuptials. They arrived at the hotel following an afternoon tea with the ginger prince and the queen — whom Lainey Gossip notes appears to be dogsitting (or at least, driving in Range Rovers with) Meghan’s beagle, Guy, before the big day.

The tea marked the first time Doria met her daughter’s future grandmother-in-law. She already reportedly met the rest of the British royal family, including Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, days earlier during a different tea session.

Doria’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth occurred the same day it was announced that Prince Charles would be escorting Meghan at least partially down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, during the royal wedding — the former Suits star will be walking part of the way by herself. Prince Charles had been asked by Meghan to step in after her father, Thomas Markle Sr., backed out of the wedding following heart surgery and also an unfortunate scandal in which he admitted to staging paparazzi photographs of himself.

Kensington Palace previously revealed that Meghan and Doria would be spending the night before the wedding at Cliveden House, and that the pair would ride in a car together to the wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday.