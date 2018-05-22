Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make First Official Post-Royal Wedding Appearance

Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On Saturday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married in a very royal wedding (and then apparently partied the night away at a private reception that included beer pong). But instead of going on their honeymoon immediately afterward, the new duke and duchess of Sussex instead returned to London. And on Tuesday, they made their first official appearance following their nuptials.

Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

The couple were pictured arriving by car at the royal garden party on Tuesday. Once they stepped into the party, we got to see that Meghan was wearing a conservative, lovely and appropriately spring-like dress, hat, and clutch, with her usual messy bun replaced by a sleek pulled-back hairdo. (Her dress was by Goat, and quickly sold out, here. She’s also wearing Tamara Mellon Siren pumps in blush, which you can find here.) It also seemed like Meghan was wearing panty hose, thereby completing her apparent royal transformation.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry, meanwhile, was wearing a formal morning suit — with a light vest that matched Meghan’s outfit, cute. He was also carrying a top hat and an umbrella, which seems extremely British to me.

The garden party was being held to celebrate Prince Charles’s 70th birthday … even though the heir to the throne won’t actually be turning 70 until the fall. But the event was also important, as it was a chance to highlight the more than 400 charities he supports through royal patronage.

We can only assume there wasn’t an ice luge at this party.