Is This Who’s Designing Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress?

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Friday, the Daily Mail claimed to have all the deets on Meghan Markle’s wedding dress — one of the final pieces of the puzzle we’re all dying to know.

Multiple “royal and fashion industry sources” revealed to the publication that Markle has chosen British couturiers Ralph & Russo to make the gown she’ll wear to walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel on May 19.

Ralph & Russo has been in the running since the beginning, but they seemed a more likely choice when Markle wore a literal ball gown by the brand in her official engagement photos.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Markle will be wearing a similarly see-through top to the ceremony. Rather, reports describe the dress as “heavily beaded.” So heavy that it took “hundreds of hours of manpower” to make it, almost all by hand.

What does a dress of this magnitude go for? A cool £100,000 ($135,000) — a cost that will apparently be met by Prince Harry and his family privately.

Don’t tell Harry the news, though. He doesn’t want to know!