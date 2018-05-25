Meghan Markle’s Coat of Arms Is Inspired by California

Photo: Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images/AFP/Getty Images

Former Suits actress Meghan Markle is now Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. And as Duchess of Sussex, she gets a coat of arms, visually solidifying her place in the British royal family. Kensington Palace revealed what it looks like today, after it was approved by the Queen and the Garter King of Arms and Senior Herald in England.

A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/mJb3mqZfaZ pic.twitter.com/0EgbiS29Rb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2018

The seal, created by the College of Arms, pays homage to Markle’s past (though it does not include any suits). The blue background of the shield, the poppy flowers, and the golden rays represent her former home in California. The songbird with an open beak and the three quills represent the power of communication, which could refer to Markle’s reputation as a champion of women’s rights or her now-defunct blog, The Tig. Thomas Woodcock, the Garter King of Arms, said that Markle took, “great interest in the design.” Any influencer would.