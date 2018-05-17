It’s Official: Meghan Markle’s Dad Will Not Attend The Royal Wedding

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After a long back-and-forth, Thomas Markle, Sr. will not be attending the royal wedding on May 19. Royal-to-be Meghan Markle released a statement on Thursday morning announcing that Thomas will not be making the trip due to health reasons.

“I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Meghan said. Thomas was originally supposed to walk Meghan down the aisle, but reportedly suffered a heart attack last week.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Thomas has been dominating the royal wedding news cycle since it was reported that he had staged paparazzi photos of himself learning about England and prepping for the wedding. Looking up Prince Harry and Meghan at an internet café did seem a little fake, in hindsight. He also suffered chest pains and a heart attack, which he told TMZ was in part due to another layer of Markle family drama. He then changed his mind at least three times, diligently calling it into TMZ each time. Now, it seems, Meghan has made the final call. Kensington Palace had previously not engaged with Thomas’s flip-flopping until posting this statement, although they had announced weeks ago that he would be walking her down the aisle.

Whew, now that that’s over with, let us remind you that Princess Charlotte and Prince George will join in as bridesmaids and pageboys.