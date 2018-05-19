Meghan Markle Wore a Messy Bun to Her Wedding

Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle (and her slightly messy bun) looked beautiful and relaxed in her wedding at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. The palace sent out an official news release stating that legendary makeup artist Daniel Martin and hairstylist Serge Normant created her look.

In the frenzied speculation about who the lucky makeup artist would be, The Sun and Meghan Markle fan blogs considered Martin a front-runner. Martin’s an industry veteran who began his career with Pat McGrath and worked with Markle during her Suits red carpet days. He was a frequent collaborator to her old lifestyle blog, The Tig. The Meghan Markle style blog Meghan’s Mirror guessed back in February that he might do the makeup for the wedding.

For the event, Martin created a softly glowing, perfectly blended look. Markle appeared to be wearing a few false lashes (or maybe she just has incredible natural ones) as well as rich brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a pink-nude lip. Her skin looked clean and very slightly contoured, and you could even see her freckles in the sun. No details about the products have emerged yet, but Martin is a Dior beauty brand ambassador and Honest Beauty creative color consultant.(Here’s a tutorial on how to get a natural-looking contour — not unlike Meghan’s look — that Martin did with the Cut).

Markle’s frequent companion, the messy bun, was also with her on her wedding day. It appeared under a cathedral-length veil, which was topped at the crown of her head with Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara. Normant (who also includes Julia Roberts as a client and cuts wedding guest Amal Clooney’s hair) created the polished, yet soft, style. It was a slightly cleaned-up version of her usual look, with a natural texture but no tendrils.

And Prince Harry looked okay too.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage