Photo: Andrew Matthews/AFP/Getty Images

Finally, the moment we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived: Meghan Markle is in her wedding dress! On her royal wedding day! At her wedding castle! Life comes at you fast.

While we at the Cut were personally hoping that Stella McCartney would be the mysterious designer behind Markle’s dress, we guessed that the gown’s actual designers were Ralph & Russo — and we weren’t the only ones. Earlier this month, the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English told the tabloids that the British duo was designing Meghan’s wedding dress, which a handful of “royal and fashion industry sources” reportedly confirmed to the correspondent.

Turns out, we were all wrong! Markle rolled up to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England with her mother, Doria Ragland (who may or may not be in Burberry), wearing Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, her veil, and a diamond tiara reportedly loaned to her by the Queen.

Photo: Ben Stanstall/AFP/Getty Images

And it has already been a big day for Markle! Earlier this morning, Queen Elizabeth gave her the new title Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. Also, look how many freaking celebrities are at her wedding! Hopefully she’s thinking ahead and knows to conserve her energy for later tonight, when she’ll have to really rally for her soon-to-be-husband’s tiki-themed after-party with vodka-filled ice luges, South African Wagyu beef, a steel band, and frozen tropical drinks. (No, this party hasn’t been confirmed yet by any of the royals who are reportedly involved, but a girl — me — can dream.)