The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

Memorial Day Weekend is almost here. Time to break out the high-waisted bikinis, flowy dresses, and slide sandals — or to buy new ones, since everything we’ve been coveting for summer is on sale. Whether you’re looking for a new wedding-guest dress, ugly sneakers, fresh swimwear, or statement earrings, we’ve found it all at a major discount. Scroll down for an exhaustive list of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals, and keep checking back as we update our list.

3x1 is taking 20 percent off site wide with code MDW18 from Thursday, May 24 through Monday, May 28.

Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids are taking 40 percent off for Club Members on Thursday, May 24 and 40 percent off for everyone from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

Adriana Papell is taking 20 percent off site wide from Saturday, May 26 through Tuesday, May 29.

Alala is taking 20 percent off with code SUMMER20 through Tuesday, May 29.

Aritzia is taking 50 percent off everything from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

Ash is taking 30 percent off all full-priced items from Thursday, May 24 through Tuesday, May 29.

AYR is taking 20 percent off final sale and up to 40 percent off select styles.

Baublebar is taking 70 percent off sale items from Thursday, May 24 through Monday, May 28.

Chinese Laundry is having a buy one, get one free sale with code MAY50 from Wednesday, May 23 through Monday, May 28.

Commando is taking $20 off every $100 spent from Wednesday, May 23 through Monday, May 28.

Converse is having a buy one, get one 75 percent off sale from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

Cotton On is taking 30 percent off all swimwear, and having a 7/$25 underwear, 2/$20 bralettes and 2/$25 tanks and shorts sale.

Dear Frances is taking 20 percent off site wide with code MD20 from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

Dermstore is taking up 20 percent off with code CELEBRATE from Wednesday, May 23 through Tuesday, May 29.

Draper James is taking up to 60 percent off with code USA from Thursday, May 24 through Monday, May 28.

Dr. Scholl’s is taking 20 percent off site wide with free shipping from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

Forever 21 is taking 50 percent off summer styles from Thursday, May 24 through Monday, May 28.

Furla is taking up to 40 percent off accessories through Thursday, June 7 and an extra 10 percent off sale items from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

Genuine People is taking 30 percent off select styles with code MEMORIALDAY30 through Thursday, May 31.

Good American is taking 40 percent off sitewide on Wednesday, May 23.

Hanky Panky is taking up to 65 percent off from Thursday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 30.

Hollister & Co. is taking 40 percent off from Thursday, May 24 through Tuesday, May 29.

JADE Swim is taking 30 percent off with code MEMORIALJADE from Thursday, May 24 through Tuesday, May 29.

Joe’s is taking 20 percent off site wide from Wednesday, May 23 through Tuesday, May 29.

KAYU is taking 20 percent off site wide with code WEEKEND from Wednesday, May 23 through Monday, May 28.

Keds is taking $20 off full priced orders over $75 from Friday, May 25 through Tuesday, May 29.

Lacausa is taking 20 percent off your entire purchase with code SALE20 from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

Land of Distraction is taking 40 percent off Collection 1 with code MAY40 from Thursday, May 24 through Monday, May 28.

Lemlem is taking 60 percent off their Resort 18 collection.

Les Coquines is taking 40 percent off site wide from Thursday, May 24 through Tuesday, May 29.

Macy’s is taking an extra 25 percent off select styles with code ESCAPE.

Maje is taking an extra 20 percent off sale items from Wednesday, May 23 through Monday, May 28.

Mara Hoffman is taking up to 50 percent off all resort ready-to-wear and many resort swim styles today.

Milly is taking 20 percent off all sale items with code MEMDAY18 from Saturday, May 26 through Monday, May 28.

Moda Operandi is taking up to 50 percent off through Thursday, May 24, an extra 20 percent off sale items from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28, up to 60 percent off from Tuesday, May 29 through Monday, June 11, up to 70 percent off from Tuesday, June 12 through Tuesday, June 29 and an extra 15 percent off from Wednesday, June 30 through Monday, July 4.

Modcloth is taking 20 percent off full-priced swimwear from Monday, May 28 through Tuesday, May 29.

Nordstrom is taking up to 40 percent off select styles from Wednesday, May 23 through Monday, June 4.

Opening Ceremony is taking an extra 20 percent off all sale styles from Thursday, May 24 through Monday, May 28.

Sandro is taking an extra 20 percent off all sale items from Wednesday, May 23 through Monday, May 28.

Solid & Striped is taking 20 percent off site wide with code MDW20 through Monday, May 28.

Stone Cold Fox is taking 30 to 70 percent off select styles from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

Tanya Taylor is taking 60 percent of the entire pre-spring collection from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

The Outnet is taking an extra 40 percent off select styles from Thursday, May 24 through Monday, May 28.

TOBI is taking up to 80 percent off select styles from Thursday, May 24 through Tuesday, May 31.

Vince is taking an extra 25 percent off sale items through Thursday, May 24 through Monday, May 28.