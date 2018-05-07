Ad will collapse in seconds…

Met Gala 2018: See All the Dresses on the Red Carpet

By
Photo: Getty Images

Tonight Anna Wintour has blessed celebrities and fashion designers with the Met Gala 2018 theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” High-profile guests including Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian West will arrive at the Metropolitan Museum to see the fashion exhibition — and with “Sunday best” as the red-carpet dress code, we’re expecting ungodly things. Will Rihanna show up in a rebel school-girl outfit? Can Madonna somehow top her iconic references to Catholicism?

The exhibit itself opens to the public on Thursday: a papal dress is on loan from the Sistine Chapel, and designs by Donatella VersaceJohn Galliano, and Coco Chanel will be on view in three of the museum’s venues: the Anna Wintour Costume Center and the medieval galleries at the Met’s Fifth Avenue location, and the Cloisters uptown. Additionally, anyone can create beauty looks inspired by the show, with the first-ever Met Makeup shop by Pat McGrath.

Scroll through the slideshow ahead to see who shows up in the holiest (and most sacrilegious) looks. Play our official Met Gala drinking game and count rosaries on the red carpet while awaiting our updates ahead.

1 / 156

Tags:

Promoted links by Taboola

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.