Met Gala 2018: See All the Dresses on the Red Carpet

Tonight Anna Wintour has blessed celebrities and fashion designers with the Met Gala 2018 theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” High-profile guests including Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian West will arrive at the Metropolitan Museum to see the fashion exhibition — and with “Sunday best” as the red-carpet dress code, we’re expecting ungodly things. Will Rihanna show up in a rebel school-girl outfit? Can Madonna somehow top her iconic references to Catholicism?

The exhibit itself opens to the public on Thursday: a papal dress is on loan from the Sistine Chapel, and designs by Donatella Versace, John Galliano, and Coco Chanel will be on view in three of the museum’s venues: the Anna Wintour Costume Center and the medieval galleries at the Met’s Fifth Avenue location, and the Cloisters uptown. Additionally, anyone can create beauty looks inspired by the show, with the first-ever Met Makeup shop by Pat McGrath.

Scroll through the slideshow ahead to see who shows up in the holiest (and most sacrilegious) looks. Play our official Met Gala drinking game and count rosaries on the red carpet while awaiting our updates ahead.