Jasmine Sanders Wore Real Roses in a Braid at the Met Gala

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Tonight 26-year-old model Jasmine Sanders attended her first Met Gala wearing a custom H&M gown and an incredible braid full of real red roses. Hairstylist Renda Attia created the look, according to Harper’s Bazaar, and among the red carpet’s sea of wild headpieces, veils, and crowns, it was one of the night’s showstoppers.

This afternoon Sanders’s braid started like this:

Attia braided the hair with red roses of all sizes with red, gold, and purple ribbons interwoven throughout. On the red carpet, Sanders said the flowers were real.

“I was so excited when I got the call that I almost cried!” she told Refinery29 of getting her Met Gala 2018 invite. (A refreshing sentiment, given that so many celebrities dread the Met Gala.) “I had to calm down, take a few deep breaths and let everything sink in. It’s always been my dream to attend the Met Gala.”

Her gold lamé gown was one of several H&M dresses custom-made for the Met Gala red carpet. Kiersey Clemons, Alek Wek, Olivia Munn, and Lili Reinhart also wore dresses by the brand.