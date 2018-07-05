Met Gala 2018: The Best, Worst, and Most Sacrilegious Looks

Photo: Getty Images

Allore! It’s the 2018 Met Gala! Fashion’s holiest high holiday; the most-over-the-top, celebrity-filled, drama-prone, yet deeply ambivalent night of the year. Join us as we break bread, drink wine, and conceive an immaculate red carpet liveblog.

This year’s Costume Institute exhibit is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” with red carpet theme of “Sunday best.” So, we’re in for a religious fashion experience – from devilishly good looks to some truly ungodly outfits.

Will Rihanna show up as a rebel school-girl? Can Madonna somehow top her iconic references to Catholicism? Will Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner wear Yeezy? All we know is that there will be lots of Versace, Versace, Versace. Follow along below for the best, worst, and most sacrilegious looks of the night.

Best (and Baddest) Anna Wintour

Photo: Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum

Met Gala Puppet Master Anna Wintour always shows up in custom Chanel, but this white lace number is one of her best yet. Why? Because it actually has personality. With collar-bone slits and and a long rosary, it’s a bit good girl gone bad. So, hell yeah. Rumor has it that this might be Ms. Wintour’s last Met Gala as Vogue editor-in-chief, but she’s got her name on the wall, so it certainly isn’t goodbye.

Most Polarizing Pants: Amal Clooney

Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

There’s a lot going on with Amal Clooney’s Richard Quinn look: blue satin pants, a billowing floral train, plus a metallic silver bustier top. But that’s what Quinn – one of London’s rising stars – has made his name for. And we dig it. If you’re not doing something crazy on the Met Gala red carpet, why are you even there???

Biggest Disappointment: Donatella Versace

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sigh. This was supposed to be Mama’s big night out! We’re honestly disappointed in Ms. Versace’s ensemble – it lacks the vivacity that Versace is known for – but we give her a pass because she’s probably been busy making everyone else look good. Also, those boots are bene.

Best Holy Trinity: Migos

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Donatella, you are redeemed.

Best Resurrection: Rita Ora

Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Rita Ora is often the butt of the joke – and often for good reason. But she was on the receiving end of a savagely ironic New York Times tweet tonight, and we’re happy to report that her Prada gown with hints of neon and a dramatic train is good enough to shut down the haters. For a brief moment.

The Only Pope We Recognize: Rihanna

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

She is our high priestess, what else is new? Actually, we did learn that papal mitres are a great place to hide snacks.

Best Goth: Lily Collins

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This all-black look from Clare Waight Keller’s debut Givenchy Haute Couture collection is unbelievably elegant. But that blood drop beauty mark is h-a-r-d.

Worst Victoria’s Secret Angel: Katy Perry

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

All we’ll say is that we feel bad for the person sitting next to her at dinner tonight.

Most Mother Mary: Cardi B

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Gonna print this out and pray to it three times a day.

Best Hat: Frances McDormand

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

We’ve seen A LOT of headgear tonight, but Frances McDormand stole the show in this feathery Valentino Haute Couture gown and Phillip Treacy hat. It’s easy to let a look like this wear you, but McDormand is dramatic enough herself that it was a match made in Heaven.

Best Statement Cape: Lena Waithe

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

A dignified way of addressing the elephant in the room.

Most Awkward “Who Wore It Better”: Bella Hadid and Solange

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

I think we all know who needs to “take a call” and then leave the premises permanently. Both of these looks call to mind Missy Elliot’s “Supa Dupa Fly” music video, but while Bella looks uncomfortable in her leather armor, Solange makes latex gauchos look casual.

Best Nun: Greta Gerwig

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It doesn’t get more modest than this look by the Row, but the gown’s oversized proportions and billowy white sleeves give it as much drama as a naked dress. Nuns aren’t supposed to attract attention, but Greta Gerwig has one of our favorite looks of the night.