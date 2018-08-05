Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson made the most controversial outfit decision at last night’s Met Gala, and it didn’t even involve a Pope hat. The actress, who was accompanied by her official boyfriend Colin Jost, wore a pink and red tulle gown designed by Marchesa, the line founded by Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman. This marks the first time a major celebrity has worn Marchesa to a red carpet event since the Weinstein allegations broke.

Once a red-carpet staple, Marchesa saw its popularity plummet in the wake of the Weinstein scandal, especially after stories suggested that Weinstein had pressured actresses in his films to wear his wife’s dresses. But recently Marchesa has made efforts to rehabilitate its image, with co-founder Keren Craig telling Refinery29 that the brand wants to support the #MeToo movement.

Still, the question remains: what statement was Johansson trying to make here? Was this a tacit way of showing support for Chapman and the women who work at the brand — a way of saying that women shouldn’t be penalized for the crimes of the men in their lives? Or was this an ironic riff on the theme: sporting a Satanic garment instead of a heavenly one?

We’ve reached out to Johansson and Marchesa for comment and will update if we hear back.