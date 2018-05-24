This Michael Kors Dress Feels Retro and Modern at the Same Time

Photo: Bobby Doherty

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

Leave it to Michael Kors to make the past feel brand-new. For his transeason, as he calls the collection that drops between spring and fall, Kors referenced everything from ’70s-inspired work silhouettes to track pants à la the ’90s. One standout nod to nostalgia: a 1950s-era sheath cut with a fishtail silhouette. In punchy porcelain-blue duchesse satin printed with red roses, it’s the perfect party dress for channeling Betty Draper at a barbecue.