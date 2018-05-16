Michigan State Will Pay $500 Million to More Than 300 Larry Nassar Survivors

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

While Larry Nassar is spending the rest of his life in prison for sexual abuse, hundreds of his victims have sued Michigan State University — where he practiced for years — accusing the school of failing to fully investigate complaints lodged against him. (In 2014, he was cleared in a Title IX investigation.) On Tuesday, the school announced that they’ve reached a $500 million settlement with 332 women and girls.

Per the Detroit Free Press, $425 million of that will be paid out to the survivors directly and $75 million will be set aside for any claimants who come forward in the future. MSU also says there will be no confidentiality or nondisclosure agreements required.

In January, Michigan attorney general Bill Schuette also promised that his office would fully investigate Michigan State in relation to the Nassar scandal.