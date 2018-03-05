Here’s What Mike Pence Thought Of Michelle Wolf’s WHCD Jokes

Photo: Woohae Cho/Getty Images

While Michelle Wolf’s jokes about Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner were the first to inspire a cycle of outrage and think pieces, the comedian’s comments about Mike Pence — or to use her words, a “weird little guy” — have now entered the arena. In particular, her jab about the Vice President’s firm anti-abortion stance has come under fire, but it turns out, the joke brought the weird little guy some “joy.”

If you’ve (luckily) missed the flurry of coverage around this dinner, here’s the abortion joke, in full: “Mike Pence is very anti-choice. He thinks abortion is murder, which, first of all, don’t knock it til you try it. And when you do try it, really knock it. You’ve got to get that baby out of there.”

Asked about the joke in an interview with Christian network CBN News, Pence responded, “I’m pro-life and I don’t apologize for it.” He also expressed how grateful he is to work alongside “the most pro-life president in American history,” just before he responded to Wolf’s jokes with a Bible quote.

“As the Bible says, I count it all joy when I endure trials or criticisms,” he said.

Okay, but did that time that Trump gently touched his thigh — an indisputable trial — really bring him joy?