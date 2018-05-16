Mike Pence’s Bunny Made a Lot of Money Last Year

Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post/Getty Images

According to Vice-President Mike Pence’s personal financial disclosures, the unofficial Bunny of the United States made up to $50,000 last year, which the Pences are “planning” on donating to organizations of their choice.

If we’re getting technical here, aside from going on a book tour and shamelessly self-promoting, Marlon Bundo didn’t perform any actual labor to earn the cash — he simply gave Mother Karen and her daughter Charlotte permission to lionize him in Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President, a children’s picture book. In the their disclosures, the Pences declared between $15,001 and $50,000 in royalties for the book about the first-ever BOTUS and “Grampa” Pence.

Karen Pence received between $15-50k for the Marlon Bundo book, according to the VP’s financial disclosure form.



Proceeds are going to @tracyskidsdc and @A21 pic.twitter.com/gRWcfkxRA4 — Justin Duckham (@Jduckham) May 16, 2018

According to reporter Justin Duckham, the Pences are donating that money to two organizations: Tracy’s Kids, a nonprofit that provides art therapy to children fighting cancer, and Australia-based nonprofit A21, which bills itself as an anti-trafficking organization but ostensibly seeks to abolish the entire sex industry.

Meanwhile, comedian John Oliver did not respond to a request for comment about his profits for his book about gay Marlon Bundo, which he is reportedly donating to the Trevor Project and the AIDS United charity.