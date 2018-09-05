Miranda Kerr Had a Baby Boy!

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Happy New Mom month! On Monday evening, former Victoria’s Secret model and crystal enthusiast Miranda Kerr welcomed a healthy baby with her husband Evan Spiegel, TMZ reports.

In November 2017, a spokesperson for the family told the Daily Mail that Kerr was expecting, and six months later, she popped out a little boy that the couple is calling Hart. According to TMZ, the baby is named after Spiegel’s grandfather, who was once a respected San Francisco attorney.

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family,” the couple said in a statement. “Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kinds words and wishes during this very special time.”

While Kerr has a 7-year-old son with her ex Orlando Bloom, this is her first kid with Spiegel, the founder of Snapchat. The happy couple first met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, and in May 2017, they tied the knot in Los Angeles.