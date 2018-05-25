The 43 Best Items From Nordstrom’s Huge Sale

Nordstrom never takes sales lightly, but the one that launched yesterday is especially huge — there are over 60 pages of discounts on shoes alone. It’s good enough that you might want to take an hour or two to browse the whole thing, but if you don’t have the time or patience, let us give you the shortcut. Below, we’ve gathered 43 of the best deals on everything, from jewelry and shoes to summer basics. Most items within the sale will be up to 40 percent off, but a few are 50–60 percent off, and the whole thing lasts until June 3. See all of our favorites below.

$53, Nordstrom Chelsea28 Casey Geometric Cutout Faux Leather Tote & Pouch $53 (was $79, now 33% off) $53 at Nordstrom Buy

$66, Nordstrom Good American Good Sweats The Cold Shoulder Sweatshirt $66 (was $110, now 40% off) $66 at Nordstrom Buy

$98, Nordstrom Madewell The Mini Pocket Transport Leather Drawstring Tote $98 (was $128, now 23% off) $98 at Nordstrom Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.