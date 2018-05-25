The 43 Best Items From Nordstrom’s Huge Sale

By

Nordstrom never takes sales lightly, but the one that launched yesterday is especially huge — there are over 60 pages of discounts on shoes alone. It’s good enough that you might want to take an hour or two to browse the whole thing, but if you don’t have the time or patience, let us give you the shortcut. Below, we’ve gathered 43 of the best deals on everything, from jewelry and shoes to summer basics. Most items within the sale will be up to 40 percent off, but a few are 50–60 percent off, and the whole thing lasts until June 3. See all of our favorites below.

Nakamol Design Circle Chain Fringe Earrings
Nakamol Design Circle Chain Fringe Earrings
$16, Nordstrom
$16 (was $26, now 38% off)
$16 at Nordstrom
Buy
Topshop Betty Floral Print Keyhole Blouse
Topshop Betty Floral Print Keyhole Blouse
$28, Nordstrom
$28 (was $55, now 49% off)
$28 at Nordstrom
Buy
Leith Nevie Knotted Slide Sandal
Leith Nevie Knotted Slide Sandal
$30, Nordstrom
$30 (was $50, now 40% off)
$30 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Sandwashed Mock Neck Tank
Madewell Sandwashed Mock Neck Tank
$30, Nordstrom
$30 (was $40, now 25% off)
$30 at Nordstrom
Buy
Topshop Lettuce Hem Plissé Trousers
Topshop Lettuce Hem Plissé Trousers
$30, Nordstrom
$30 (was $60, now 50% off)
$30 at Nordstrom
Buy
Alternative Cropped Terry Hoodie
Alternative Cropped Terry Hoodie
$32, Nordstrom
$32 (was $54, now 41% off)
$32 at Nordstrom
Buy
Coconuts by Matisse Plantain Slide Sandal
Coconuts by Matisse Plantain Slide Sandal
$48, Nordstrom
$48 (was $80, now 40% off)
$48 at Nordstrom
Buy
BP. Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat
BP. Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat
$41, Nordstrom
$41 (was $69, now 41% off)
$41 at Nordstrom
Buy
4SI3NNA Backless Sheath Dress
4SI3NNA Backless Sheath Dress
$35, Nordstrom
$35 (was $59, now 41% off)
$35 at Nordstrom
Buy
Chelsea28 Casey Geometric Cutout Faux Leather Tote & Pouch
Chelsea28 Casey Geometric Cutout Faux Leather Tote & Pouch
$53, Nordstrom
$53 (was $79, now 33% off)
$53 at Nordstrom
Buy
Alpine Butterfly Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit
Alpine Butterfly Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit
$96, Nordstrom
$96 (was $159, now 40% off)
$96 at Nordstrom
Buy
Topshop Combat Pocket Utility Trousers
Topshop Combat Pocket Utility Trousers
$43, Nordstrom
$43 (was $85, now 49% off)
$43 at Nordstrom
Buy
Good American Good Sweats The Cold Shoulder Sweatshirt
Good American Good Sweats The Cold Shoulder Sweatshirt
$66, Nordstrom
$66 (was $110, now 40% off)
$66 at Nordstrom
Buy
The Bikini Lab One-Piece Swimsuit
The Bikini Lab One-Piece Swimsuit
$35, Nordstrom
$35 (was $58, now 40% off)
$35 at Nordstrom
Buy
Loren Hope Marissa Crystal Drop Earrings
Loren Hope Marissa Crystal Drop Earrings
$59, Nordstrom
$59 (was $98, now 40% off)
$59 at Nordstrom
Buy
Topshop Wrap Midi Dress
Topshop Wrap Midi Dress
$47, Nordstrom
$47 (was $95, now 51% off)
$47 at Nordstrom
Buy
Caslon Wide Leg Crop Pants
Caslon Wide Leg Crop Pants
$41, Nordstrom
$41 (was $69, now 41% off)
$41 at Nordstrom
Buy
Steve Madden Ramone Floral Sock Bootie
Steve Madden Ramone Floral Sock Bootie
$60, Nordstrom
$60 (was $100, now 40% off)
$60 at Nordstrom
Buy
Topshop Crossover Peplum Jacket
Topshop Crossover Peplum Jacket
$37, Nordstrom
$37 (was $75, now 51% off)
$37 at Nordstrom
Buy
Nike Sportswear Archive Snap Track Pants
Nike Sportswear Archive Snap Track Pants
$42, Nordstrom
$42 (was $70, now 40% off)
$42 at Nordstrom
Buy
J.Crew Sophia Mule
J.Crew Sophia Mule
$50, Nordstrom
$50 (was $128, now 61% off)
$50 at Nordstrom
Buy
Glamorou Print High/Low Dress
Glamorou Print High/Low Dress
$59, Nordstrom
$59 (was $119, now 50% off)
$59 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Embroidered Tapered Crop Pants
Madewell Embroidered Tapered Crop Pants
$71, Nordstrom
$71 (was $118, now 40% off)
$71 at Nordstrom
Buy
Marc Fisher Idana Strappy Sandal
Marc Fisher Idana Strappy Sandal
$80, Nordstrom
$80 (was $160, now 50% off)
$80 at Nordstrom
Buy
Becca Etc. One-Piece Swimsuit
Becca Etc. One-Piece Swimsuit
$101, Nordstrom
$101 (was $168, now 40% off)
$101 at Nordstrom
Buy
DVF Velvet Stripe Blouse
DVF Velvet Stripe Blouse
$140, Nordstrom
$140 (was $348, now 60% off)
$140 at Nordstrom
Buy
Tory Burch Resin Colorblock Hoops
Tory Burch Resin Colorblock Hoops
$101, Nordstrom
$101 (was $168, now 40% off)
$101 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell The Mini Pocket Transport Leather Drawstring Tote
Madewell The Mini Pocket Transport Leather Drawstring Tote
$98, Nordstrom
$98 (was $128, now 23% off)
$98 at Nordstrom
Buy
Tart Sian Shirtdress
Tart Sian Shirtdress
$117, Nordstrom
$117 (was $174, now 33% off)
$117 at Nordstrom
Buy
Schutz Chandra Sandal
Schutz Chandra Sandal
$132, Nordstrom
$132 (was $220, now 40% off)
$132 at Nordstrom
Buy
Vince Ribbed Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Vince Ribbed Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
$100, Nordstrom
$100 (was $245, now 59% off)
$100 at Nordstrom
Buy
Topshop Mighty Flared Heel Bootie
Topshop Mighty Flared Heel Bootie
$96, Nordstrom
$96 (was $160, now 40% off)
$96 at Nordstrom
Buy
Alice + Olivia Harmon Drapey Camisole
Alice + Olivia Harmon Drapey Camisole
$117, Nordstrom
$117 (was $195, now 40% off)
$117 at Nordstrom
Buy
J.Crew Cap Sleeve Ruffle Lace Dress
J.Crew Cap Sleeve Ruffle Lace Dress
$99, Nordstrom
$99 (was $198, now 50% off)
$99 at Nordstrom
Buy
Curves 360 by NYDJ Sculpted Denim Leggings
Curves 360 by NYDJ Sculpted Denim Leggings
$80, Nordstrom
$80 (was $119, now 33% off)
$80 at Nordstrom
Buy
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Dahlia Dot Jumpsuit
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Dahlia Dot Jumpsuit
$177, Nordstrom
$177 (was $295, now 40% off)
$177 at Nordstrom
Buy
Mercedes Castillo Fallon Toe-Loop Sandal
Mercedes Castillo Fallon Toe-Loop Sandal
$425, Nordstrom
$425 at Nordstrom
Buy
Ganni Garvey Plaid Blazer
Ganni Garvey Plaid Blazer
$210, Nordstrom
$210 (was $350, now 40% off)
$210 at Nordstrom
Buy
Ganni Garvey Plaid Ruffle Tier Skirt
Ganni Garvey Plaid Ruffle Tier Skirt
$190, Nordstrom
$190 (was $315, now 40% off)
$190 at Nordstrom
Buy
Isabel Marant Fezzy Convertible Loafer
Isabel Marant Fezzy Convertible Loafer
$297, Nordstrom
$297 (was $495, now 40% off)
$297 at Nordstrom
Buy
Robert Rodriguez Colorblock Stripe Dress
Robert Rodriguez Colorblock Stripe Dress
$297, Nordstrom
$297 (was $495, now 40% off)
$297 at Nordstrom
Buy
Lewit A-Line Ruffle Hem Skirt
Lewit A-Line Ruffle Hem Skirt
$209, Nordstrom
$209 (was $349, now 40% off)
$209 at Nordstrom
Buy
Balenciaga Extra Small Bazaar Leather Shopper
Balenciaga Extra Small Bazaar Leather Shopper
$990, Nordstrom
$990 (was $1,650, now 40% off)
$990 at Nordstrom
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

The 43 Best Items From Nordstrom’s Huge Sale