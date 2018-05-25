The 43 Best Items From Nordstrom’s Huge Sale

Nordstrom never takes sales lightly, but the one that launched yesterday is especially huge — there are over 60 pages of discounts on shoes alone. It’s good enough that you might want to take an hour or two to browse the whole thing, but if you don’t have the time or patience, let us give you the shortcut. Below, we’ve gathered 43 of the best deals on everything, from jewelry and shoes to summer basics. Most items within the sale will be up to 40 percent off, but a few are 50–60 percent off, and the whole thing lasts until June 3. See all of our favorites below.
Nakamol Design Circle Chain Fringe Earrings
$16, Nordstrom
Topshop Betty Floral Print Keyhole Blouse
$28, Nordstrom
Leith Nevie Knotted Slide Sandal
$30, Nordstrom
Madewell Sandwashed Mock Neck Tank
$30, Nordstrom
Topshop Lettuce Hem Plissé Trousers
$30, Nordstrom
Alternative Cropped Terry Hoodie
$32, Nordstrom
Coconuts by Matisse Plantain Slide Sandal
$48, Nordstrom
BP. Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat
$41, Nordstrom
4SI3NNA Backless Sheath Dress
$35, Nordstrom
Chelsea28 Casey Geometric Cutout Faux Leather Tote & Pouch
$53, Nordstrom
Alpine Butterfly Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit
$96, Nordstrom
Topshop Combat Pocket Utility Trousers
$43, Nordstrom
Good American Good Sweats The Cold Shoulder Sweatshirt
$66, Nordstrom
The Bikini Lab One-Piece Swimsuit
$35, Nordstrom
Loren Hope Marissa Crystal Drop Earrings
$59, Nordstrom
Topshop Wrap Midi Dress
$47, Nordstrom
Caslon Wide Leg Crop Pants
$41, Nordstrom
Steve Madden Ramone Floral Sock Bootie
$60, Nordstrom
Topshop Crossover Peplum Jacket
$37, Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear Archive Snap Track Pants
$42, Nordstrom
J.Crew Sophia Mule
$50, Nordstrom
Glamorou Print High/Low Dress
$59, Nordstrom
Madewell Embroidered Tapered Crop Pants
$71, Nordstrom
Marc Fisher Idana Strappy Sandal
$80, Nordstrom
Becca Etc. One-Piece Swimsuit
$101, Nordstrom
DVF Velvet Stripe Blouse
$140, Nordstrom
Tory Burch Resin Colorblock Hoops
$101, Nordstrom
Madewell The Mini Pocket Transport Leather Drawstring Tote
$98, Nordstrom
Tart Sian Shirtdress
$117, Nordstrom
Schutz Chandra Sandal
$132, Nordstrom
Vince Ribbed Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
$100, Nordstrom
Topshop Mighty Flared Heel Bootie
$96, Nordstrom
Alice + Olivia Harmon Drapey Camisole
$117, Nordstrom
J.Crew Cap Sleeve Ruffle Lace Dress
$99, Nordstrom
Curves 360 by NYDJ Sculpted Denim Leggings
$80, Nordstrom
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Dahlia Dot Jumpsuit
$177, Nordstrom
Mercedes Castillo Fallon Toe-Loop Sandal
$425, Nordstrom
Ganni Garvey Plaid Blazer
$210, Nordstrom
Ganni Garvey Plaid Ruffle Tier Skirt
$190, Nordstrom
Isabel Marant Fezzy Convertible Loafer
$297, Nordstrom
Robert Rodriguez Colorblock Stripe Dress
$297, Nordstrom
Lewit A-Line Ruffle Hem Skirt
$209, Nordstrom
Balenciaga Extra Small Bazaar Leather Shopper
$990, Nordstrom
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.