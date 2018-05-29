Pat McGrath Painted Flames on the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 Models

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s cruise 2019 show was filled with feathers, cats, and pajamas. The makeup, done by Pat McGrath, was equally cool. Instead of a pared-down no-makeup look, McGrath created a fiery, eccentric one that looks like it was inspired as much by the giant red tree from Game of Thrones as it was by Grace Coddington, Vogue’s former creative director who was front and center at the show — let’s go with the latter.

A few of the models walked down the runway at the Marguerite and Aimé Maeght Foundation in the French village of Saint-Paul-de-Vence with bright red flames painted onto their foreheads. In the middle of the flames, McGrath painted a thin, thorny black rose that extended from the bridge of their nose to their eyebrows. Since eccentricity was the inspiration for the show, this look was spot on and let the models go otherwise natural-looking.