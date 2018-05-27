Paz de la Huerta ‘Couldn’t Stop Crying’ After Harvey Weinstein’s Arrest

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In November, actress Paz de la Huerta accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her twice in 2010, assaults of which caused her to become depressed and reliant on heavy drinking for a long period of time. Now, with Weinstein arrested for rape charges in the state of New York — stemming from two different women — de la Huerta is reflecting on how his arrest isn’t exactly the closure she was hoping for, but rather reopening an old wound. (Specifically, Weinstein was arraigned on charges of first-degree rape and third-degree rape in one case, and first-degree criminal sex act in the second case.) “I just felt extremely emotional today,” de la Huerta told Vanity Fair. “I couldn’t stop crying. I don’t know why. It should be a day of celebration, but I feel melancholic about it all.”

De la Huerta also confirmed that she plans to return to New York soon to be interviewed by state prosecutors, in hopes of assisting the case. “Anything that will put him in jail will make me happy, but it’s important to me that my voice is heard. I’m happy we’re closer to justice. But I feel my case is being overlooked and not taken as seriously, and that upsets me,” she continued. “It’s complicated. Part of me is very happy, and part of me is sad. It brings up a lot of painful memories, and it also gives me hope that justice does exist.”