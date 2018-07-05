Prada’s Last Runway Was a Star-Studded Ode to the 90s

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images/2018 Getty Images

Celebs like Sarah Paulson, Claire Danes, and Tracee Ellis Ross went to a former piano factory to see Miuccia Prada’s neon, 90s resort 2019 show. Scored by Donny Darko, Daft Punk, and REM models took to the runway in giant trapper hats, mixed prints, embellished tights, and lots of suede. It was a throwback not only to the decade of chunky shoes and layered tops, but to Prada’s eclectic style that made her famous in the first place.

Prada generally shies away from large cruise shows (unlike Chanel) and also typically does not show in New York. But this time, the label went all out — the show was displayed in real time in Times Square. Miuccia Prada told WWD, “This [show] is more about reality — things that you want to wear, a presentation of the real today, from my point of view.

Creatives like Ava DuVernay, Lena Waithe, Zadie Smith, and Raf Simons mingled with Gen-Z darlings Selena Gomez and Ansel Elgort. After the show, Prada hosted a dinner of salted cod, pasta, langoustines by chef Chicco Cerea.