Actual Priest Gets Tons of Compliments on Met Gala Outfit

When it comes to Met Gala looks, generally more is more. This year, Rihanna wore a bedazzled pope hat and Sarah Jessica Parker showed up with a mini-sculpture perched on her head. But one man proved that a simple outfit can have a big impact. James Martin, SJ, a Jesuit priest, wore his traditional vestments to the Met Gala, and was told he was “the best dressed dude here.” He did not upload a photo, but it’s safe to assume it was black and complete with a priest collar. He tweeted that his outfit, with many thinking it was a costume, was a big hit among the stars.

Actually said to me at the #MetGala tonight:

"I love your costume."

"Is that, like, for real?"

"Funky outfit!"

"You're the best dressed dude here, bro." (High fives me.)

"You look just like the real thing."

And, truly: "I love that you got dressed up as a sexy priest." — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) May 8, 2018

Even at the Met Gala, the key to true style is authenticity *sips tea from chalice.*