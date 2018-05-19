Photo: Jonathan Brady/AFP/Getty Images

Ah, the lip bite — that unforgettable moment during the royal wedding when Prince Harry, overcome with horniness for his hot Duchess of Sussex, mouthed “you look amazing” to her before clenching together his razor-thin lips. While some deemed it GOALS and sooo romantic <3, others found the exchange to be rather unsettling, given the man’s lips are as slight and delicate as a tiny butterfly emerging from its chrysalis.

Below, the best Twitter reactions to the split second that will go down in royal history.

That lip bite! Oh Meghan getting pregnant TONIGHT https://t.co/eks24cJoM4 — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) May 19, 2018

The NBC anchors are discussing the lip bite and when Harry said ‘you look amazing’ and @SavannahGuthrie said “that’s when I texted my husband ‘I’m mad at you and I don’t know why’” and I feel that, I think we all feel that — Caroline Moss (@socarolinesays) May 19, 2018

What lip? Nigga might as well be biting his jaw https://t.co/YvB4uyDYyf — king (@Trapkeezus) May 19, 2018

I REPEAT: IF 👏🏾 HE 👏🏾 DON'T 👏🏾 BITE 👏🏾 HIS 👏🏾 LIP 👏🏾 AT 👏🏾 YOU👏🏾 DROP 👏🏾 HIM 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yraK8F1koF — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) May 19, 2018

Hes biting his lip??? I cant see https://t.co/1TXyUnXnR8 — thor is the best avenger (@sameolfortune) May 19, 2018

damn mans biting whatever little lips he got haRD https://t.co/JOxfhfsJZR — villaneve supremacist (@zarisamaya) May 19, 2018

do you bite your lip at me, sir? ...........because that's great pic.twitter.com/pzYdOMXn7Y — Estelle Tang (@waouwwaouw) May 19, 2018

Prince Harry told Meghan “you look amazing” then bit his lip.



Prince Harry licked his lips before he kissed Meghan.



You 👏🏻 know 👏🏻 he 👏🏻 puts 👏🏻 it 👏🏻 down! #RoyalWedding — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) May 19, 2018