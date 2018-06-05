Photo: Handout/Getty Images

Not even two weeks after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince Louis, Kensington Palace shared the first official photos of the baby prince, including a tender shot of birthday-girl Princess Charlotte kissing her new little brother that has landed on the front pages of multiple Sunday newspapers.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace,” reads the Instagram caption on the photo, which was shot by Kate Middleton. “This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday.‬ ‪The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.‬”

Kensington Palace also posted a photo of baby Louis just days after he was born, resting on a white pillow and wearing a knitted sweater by Spanish designer Irulea (that Charlotte also wore in her first public portrait).

Just one question: Where was Prince George?