Priyanka Chopra Matched Her Lipstick to Her Met Gala Dress

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

They say that life sometimes imitates art, and at last night’s Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra took the saying quite literally. “Priyanka wanted a look based on an Italian Renaissance painting,” Bok Lee, Chopra’s hairstylist for the evening explained to the Cut.

Photo: courtesy of Pantene

Outfitted in a Swarovski crystal-embroidered velvet Ralph Lauren dress that required more than 250 hours of labor, Chopra attended the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”–themed party as a modern reinterpretation of the Madonna within classic art. No detail in her outfit went overlooked. Even Chopra’s hair, which peeked through a golden hood, was thoughtfully constructed.

Photo: courtesy of Pantene

“Priyanka has beautifully wavy, thick, and slightly coarse hair that I love to style,” Lee told the Cut. To smooth her hair, Lee brushed Pantene’s Smoothing Crème all throughout the length of Chopra’s hair, before blowing it dry. She then spritzed hairspray toward the front of Chopra’s head before and after creating finger waves with a ½-inch curling rod. Lee finished the look by gathering the back of Chopra’s hair into a low chignon.

Photo: courtesy of Pantene

Like most of the Met Gala’s attendees, Chopra painted her eyelids a sparking shade of gold. Well, actually makeup artist Pati Dubroff did the painting, and used Chanel’s long-wear-cream eye shadow in Mirage to do so. As for how Dubroff perfectly matched Chopra’s dress to her lipstick? That was easy. All it took was Chanel’s Rouge Allure Ink in Dark Purple as a base color, followed by Chanel’s Rouge Allure Velvet in La Fascinante on top.