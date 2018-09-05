Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Most of us may think of Windsor Castle solely as the location of an upcoming event (the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, NBD), but on Wednesday, it was the site of an equally important affair: the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show, during which Queen Elizabeth took us all on an intense tour of royal emotions.

Clad in a powder-blue cardigan, a tweed skirt, sometimes a vest, and literal rose-colored glasses, the 92-year-old monarch took in the horse show with what can only be described as a mixture of intense focus, utter jubilation, and sheer annoyance. Thankfully, we were all along for the wild feelings ride.

Here, Queen Elizabeth watches horses and horse-riders do horse-like things. She seems to be very focused and any other emotions she may be feeling are unclear:

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Oh look, now Queen Elizabeth is happy and wearing a vest. The man next to her is clapping, so perhaps a horse did an impressive horse-like thing that caused her to express such joy:

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

But wait, she’s back to focusing hard (possibly annoyed, possibly just looking), sans-vest:

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Then the Queen looked to the heavens (or perhaps just briefly glanced upward). Since she is the head of the Church of England, I assume she is asking her close friend God for some horse-related guidance:

Photo: Steve Parsons - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

With her vest back on, Queen Elizabeth is clearly over the event, and is looking at her watch presumably to see whether it’s an appropriate time to leave:

Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

What a journey!!!