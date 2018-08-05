See Rihanna’s Pope Met Gala Outfit Before It Came to Life

Photo: Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue

Almost everyone showed up to last night’s “Heavenly Bodies” Met Gala in an elaborate headpiece, but none rivaled Pope Rihanna’s towering hat. Her look, designed by Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano, also included a sculptural jacket and skirt worn over a bustier dress. The design took a whopping 250 hours to sew and 500 hours to hand-embroider at the Maison Margiela Atelier in Paris.

Galliano is no stranger to Catholic fashion references. Yesterday’s Pope outfit resembles a Christian Dior haute couture look designed by Galliano back in 2000, while he served as Dior’s creative director.

Galliano’s team shared sketches of Rihanna’s Maison Margiela Aristanal design exclusively with the Cut. Scroll below to see the three-piece creation in progress before its red-carpet debut.

Illustration: Maison Margiela

Illustration: Maison Margiela

Illustration: Maison Margiela