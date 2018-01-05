Robb Stark DJs in Ibiza (in a New Movie)

Photo: Netflix

This morning, I thought Robb Stark was dead. I thought he was murdered at the Red Wedding, alongside his mom, wife, and a lot of men. I thought I’d seen the last of him, given that he is no longer living and is also fictional. I was wrong.

Robb Stark has risen from the dead and is now a DJ in Ibiza. Or at least, Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark (RIP) on Game of Thrones, is the token hot DJ in the upcoming Netflix movie Ibiza, which will be available for streaming on May 25 and which I only heard about earlier today, when the Cut’s sister website Vulture posted its trailer.

The film stars Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, and Phoebe Robinson — and, apparently, Robb in a DJ booth. In the trailer, the three women all decide to go on Jacobs’s business trip to Spain; while there, they party, a bird poops in Bayer’s mouth, and Jacobs hits it off with a hot DJ … played by none other than Robb Stark. As you can probably imagine, the ladies end up following Stark to Ibiza so that Jacobs can bone and/or fall in love with him.

Photo: Aleksandar Letic/Netflix

But how did Robb Stark go from “brutally murdered” to “Paris Hilton–esque DJ”? How did he not end up a White Walker, which I am pretty sure is what happens to all dead people on Game of Thrones if their bodies aren’t burned?

I guess until I actually see this film, it will be a mystery to me. In the meantime, I’m just going to dream of going on a vacation with my three best friends, Jacobs, Bayer, and Robinson, and also of making out with a very alive Robb Stark in a DJ booth.