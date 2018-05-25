Tod’s Newest Campaign Face Is a Hunky Ballet Superstar

Robert Bolle is a rock star within the ballet scene. Even the toughest critics give him glowing reviews, and hoards of fans wait by theater exits to take a photo with him. The Italian dancer entered the ballet world at the tender age of 12, eventually rising to the role of principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.

For its latest campaign, Tod’s recruited Bolle to star in their summer ads alongside Kendall Jenner. The campaign features the two on an Italian coastal getaway, with fluffy puppies, shots of the sea, and oh-so-luxurious clothes. Scroll below to see more shots.