Roger Vivier Publishes an Instagram-Inspired Book

Photo: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

Maison Roger Vivier, the cult designer brand known for its buckle-top shoes, has transcended fads and trends for decades. Credited as the mastermind of the stiletto heel in 1954, Roger Vivier’s designs infiltrated the world’s most coveted fashion shows and celebrity closets, from Ava Gardner to Queen Elizabeth II.

A new coffee-table book, #LoveVivier pays tribute to Vivier’s influence. Spearheaded by Parisian style icon, ex-supermodel, and Vivier ambassador Inès de la Fressange, the monograph highlights the brand’s evolution in the social-media world. “The DNA of the brand is innovation and research,” said de la Fressange. Featuring Instagram influencers like Alexandra Pereira, Candela Pelizza, and Tamu McPherson, the book spotlights each woman’s appreciation for their most prized shoes, handbags, and accessories from the renowned label.

Regarding the role of social media in fashion today, de la Fressange says the proximity offered to followers can quickly turn into its own downfall. “[On social media], the image of a brand is less easy to control, and image is the main asset of a company.” When asked about putting digital influencers into print, de la Fressange compares it to magazines covering live fashion shows, which are intended to showcase the movement of the clothes. “When you work with fashion you know it’s ephemeral and you somehow want to keep a trace of it. Costume museums are doing the same.” Scroll below for a selection of images featured in the book.

#LoveVivier launches today, May 22, by Rizzoli New York.

