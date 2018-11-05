A Matching Set Made for Dreamy Summer Vacations

Rosie Assoulin has been a Cut favorite since her first collection back in 2013. The wide-leg pants! The seashell bag! All the color! Now, just in time for her five year anniversary, she’s releasing a capsule collection with The Webster that looks back at some of her greatest hits. Naturally, it has enough ruffles, saturated colors, and artsy details to fit any fancy occasion.

Of all the pieces, our favorite is a matching set that would look equally appropriate at a swanky event or a casual outdoor brunch. In shades of blue and silver, the shimmery bustier top and matching skirt looks like summer — if you happen to be by the ocean when the sun hits it just right.

You could, of course, wear the set together for maximum impact. But it’s just as good if you break out one piece. Try the skirt with a white tank and flat sandals, or the top with a pair of jeans. And if you’re concerned about your chest, Assoulin assured us in person that it provides enough coverage and support for the well-endowed.

$1,195, The Webster Rosie Assoulin x The Webster Picot Trim Bustier $1,195 at The Webster Buy

$1,995, The Webster Rosie Assoulin x The Webster A-Line Skirt $1,995 at The Webster Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.