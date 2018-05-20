The 7 Best Black Joy Moments at the Royal Wedding

I am still coming down from my excitement about the royal wedding on Saturday. Despite the painfully early hour, I loved every minute of it. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated ceremony had so many incredible unapologetically black moments I could barely hold it together. The Duchess of Sussex did not come to play—the melanin came all the way through and she did not disappoint.

Scroll down to see my favorite black joy moments from the royal wedding.

Her Black Mother

A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence) on May 19, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

Having her single black mother, Doria Ragland, at the wedding was a big statement — she wasn’t ashamed at all. You could just tell she was beaming with pride (and probably relief that her ex-husband and his trifling kids weren’t there). But showing up in her locs in a twist out and her nose ring? I practically fell out!

The Black Bishop

One of my favorite parts of the #royalwedding was seeing all the white people's reactions to the one black priest pic.twitter.com/RaF4qFRQUB — Leah (@HutchLeah) May 19, 2018

Y’all, Bishop Curry was showing out! Curry presides over an Anglican church so he probably knew the royal family was not ready for this sermon. Between the Martin Luther King Jr. mentions and shouting about the power of love and fire, I was waiting for him to start hollering up and down the aisle.

The Black Chaplain

#RoyalWedding Rose Josephine Hudson-Wilkin is the chaplain to the Queen! Queen Elizabeth knows that Black folks can get a prayer through! 😂 pic.twitter.com/rAUYsV8ULl — Nicole M. Joseph (@profnicolej) May 19, 2018

Rose Hudson-Wilkin is the first Black female chaplain to the Queen. Can a prayer be lit? Because her prayer at the wedding was. I hadn’t heard of her before the royal wedding but after reading more about her thoughts on Britain’s institutional racism, I’m a fan.

The Black Choir

Karen Gibson and @TheKingdomChoir sing "Stand by me" from the West End of the Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/4V1avJlY3K — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

I had already lost my cool at this point. Every single person’s hair in this choir was laid. I got hair inspiration for days from these 3 minutes. And the song “Stand By Me” was the perfect choice, just enough soul to rock side-to-side to.

The Black Cellist

During the Signing of the Register @ShekuKM and the Orchestra perform #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/AVpGngrfBv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Sheku Kanneh-Mason is only 19 years old, he’s the first black cellist to ever win BBC’s Young Musician of the Year award, and did I mention he is a cellist? Because that’s not just some everyday kind of instrument to master. Also, Meghan personally called him and asked him to come play at the wedding. If that isn’t black excellence, I don’t know what is.

Our Black Duchess’s Dress

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on May 19, 2018 at 4:15am PDT

This dress just blew me away. The boatneck haute couture gown designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy was so understated and elegant. When she stepped out of the car I noticed how massive her veil was, but later learned that she specifically request for the flowers on her veil to represent all 53 of the British colonies. The Duchess literally had black nations on her back, using one of the biggest days for the royal family to subtly note to their history of colonization and showing the world that all British people of color should be represented. Your fave could never!

The Black Civil Rights Songs

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gather with their family and friends outside the Chapel, and are greeted by 200 guests involved with organisations closely associated with the couple #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/b8vHcgq979 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

As if the choir wasn’t enough, on their way out of the chapel they sang “This Little Light of Mine” and “Amen,” gospel songs that are sung in practically every black church because of their significance in Civil Rights Movement.