Photo: Getty Images

The royal wedding 2.0 has come and gone. As of Saturday morning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married, after their lovely and fancy ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. While we’re still buzzed by Meghan’s custom Givenchy dress and the sight of Prince Harry biting his lip when looking at his new wife, we’re also slightly-to-completely obsessed with another thing we witnessed during the royal nutpials — by that we mean, guests dressed in extremely on-brand British wedding hats.

From Queen Elizabeth’s lime green and purple concoction to Princess Beatrice’s surprisingly subdued chapeau, here are some of the best (and most bizarre) hats from the royal wedding.

Oprah Winfrey’s impressive hat.

Photo: IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s hat was a doozy.

Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Amal Clooney wore mustard chic.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Actresses Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra rocked vintage looks.

Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wore a classic pillbox hat.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

And Princess Beatrice looked nice, though we miss her ornate royal wedding hat of yore.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles’s hat was … a bit much.

Photo: JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham went for a timeless look.

Photo: CHRIS RADBURN/AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams wore a festive hat.

Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s hat appeared to have flowers buried under it.

Photo: ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

And lastly, Queen Elizabeth’s hat was … colorful.

Photo: ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Getty Images

But of course, these are merely a few of the many royal wedding hats worn during the day. The event’s dress code stipulated that women wear hats, after all. To see some more pictures of VIP guests in hats, check this out, and in the meantime, revisit the wedding here.