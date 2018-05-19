The Best Hats From the Royal Wedding

So many hats. Photo: Getty Images

The royal wedding 2.0 has come and gone. As of Saturday morning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married, after their lovely and fancy ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. While we’re still buzzed by Meghan’s custom Givenchy dress and the sight of Prince Harry biting his lip when looking at his new wife, we’re also slightly-to-completely obsessed with another thing we witnessed during the royal nutpials — by that we mean, guests dressed in extremely on-brand British wedding hats.

From Queen Elizabeth’s lime green and purple concoction to Princess Beatrice’s surprisingly subdued chapeau, here are some of the best (and most bizarre) hats from the royal wedding.

Oprah Winfrey’s impressive hat.

Oprah Winfrey.
Oprah Winfrey. Photo: IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s hat was a doozy.

﻿Chelsy Davy in navy.
Chelsy Davy in navy, second from left. Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Amal Clooney wore mustard chic.

Amal and George Clooney.
Amal and George Clooney. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Actresses Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra rocked vintage looks.

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra.
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra. Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wore a classic pillbox hat.

Princess Eugenie.
Princess Eugenie. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

And Princess Beatrice looked nice, though we miss her ornate royal wedding hat of yore.

Princess Beatrice.
﻿Princess Beatrice. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles’s hat was … a bit much.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Photo: JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham went for a timeless look.

Victoria Beckham.
Victoria Beckham. Photo: CHRIS RADBURN/AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams wore a festive hat.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s hat appeared to have flowers buried under it.

Kate Middleton.
Kate Middleton. Photo: ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

And lastly, Queen Elizabeth’s hat was … colorful.

Queen Elizabeth.
Queen Elizabeth. Photo: ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Getty Images

But of course, these are merely a few of the many royal wedding hats worn during the day. The event’s dress code stipulated that women wear hats, after all. To see some more pictures of VIP guests in hats, check this out, and in the meantime, revisit the wedding here.

