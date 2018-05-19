All The Celebrity Guests At the Royal Wedding

By
Celebrities at the Royal Wedding.
Photo: Getty Images

On Saturday, celebrity guests showed up early for the royal wedding of British man Prince Harry and America’s own Meghan Markle. Well, the guests showed up on time, but many of these fancy attendees started arriving at least a couple of hours before the soon-to-be Duke and Duchess of Sussex were set to show up at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

We already knew that a bunch of these folks would be invited to the big day, but we were still pleasantly surprised to see them show up in their finest British (read: hat) royal wedding gear.

So, from Oprah Winfrey to George and Amal Clooney, Idris Elba to David and Victoria Beckham, here are all the celebrity guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding. We’ll continually update this post throughout the wedding morning.

Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer:

Abigail Spencer, far left, and Priyanka Chopra, second from left.
Abigail Spencer, far left, and Priyanka Chopra, second from left. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Gina Torres:

Gina Torres.
Gina Torres. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario:

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario.
Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario. Photo: IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

James Corden and Julia Carey:

James Corden and Julia Carey.
﻿James Corden and Julia Carey. Photo: ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

Jacinda Barrett and Gabriel Macht:

Jacinda Barrett and Gabriel Macht.
Jacinda Barrett and Gabriel Macht. Photo: IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Singer Joss Stone:

Joss Stone (right, in white).
Joss Stone (right, in white). Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian:

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Photo: Odd Anderson/AFP/Getty Images

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley:

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley.
Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley. Photo: Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey:

Oprah Winfrey.
Oprah Winfrey. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney:

George and Amal Clooney.
George and Amal Clooney. Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Victoria and David Beckham:

Victoria and David Beckham.
Victoria and David Beckham. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre:

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley:

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt.
Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Tags:

All The Celebrity Guests At the Royal Wedding