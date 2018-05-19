On Saturday, celebrity guests showed up early for the royal wedding of British man Prince Harry and America’s own Meghan Markle. Well, the guests showed up on time, but many of these fancy attendees started arriving at least a couple of hours before the soon-to-be Duke and Duchess of Sussex were set to show up at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
We already knew that a bunch of these folks would be invited to the big day, but we were still pleasantly surprised to see them show up in their finest British (read: hat) royal wedding gear.
So, from Oprah Winfrey to George and Amal Clooney, Idris Elba to David and Victoria Beckham, here are all the celebrity guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding. We’ll continually update this post throughout the wedding morning.
Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer:
Gina Torres:
Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario:
James Corden and Julia Carey:
Jacinda Barrett and Gabriel Macht:
Singer Joss Stone:
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian:
Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley:
Oprah Winfrey:
George and Amal Clooney:
Victoria and David Beckham:
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre:
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley: