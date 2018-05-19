Photo: Getty Images

On Saturday, celebrity guests showed up early for the royal wedding of British man Prince Harry and America’s own Meghan Markle. Well, the guests showed up on time, but many of these fancy attendees started arriving at least a couple of hours before the soon-to-be Duke and Duchess of Sussex were set to show up at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

We already knew that a bunch of these folks would be invited to the big day, but we were still pleasantly surprised to see them show up in their finest British (read: hat) royal wedding gear.

So, from Oprah Winfrey to George and Amal Clooney, Idris Elba to David and Victoria Beckham, here are all the celebrity guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding. We’ll continually update this post throughout the wedding morning.

Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer:

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Gina Torres:

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario:

Photo: IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

James Corden and Julia Carey:

Photo: ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

Jacinda Barrett and Gabriel Macht:

Photo: IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Singer Joss Stone:

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian:

Photo: Odd Anderson/AFP/Getty Images

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley:

Photo: Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey:

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney:

Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Victoria and David Beckham:

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre:

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley: