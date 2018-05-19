Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriends Attend His Royal Wedding

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry officially becomes Mr. Meghan Markle on Saturday morning during his royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. But did you know that prior to meeting the Suits star, the ginger prince actually dated other women? Well, of course you did (because you obviously read the Cut’s handy guide to Prince Harry’s dating life). But he’s apparently on such good terms with two of his most serious exes – Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas – that he invited them to his (our big day). And wouldn’t you know, they showed up.

Prince Harry’s most serious ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, who dated on and off from 2004 to 2011, had made headlines lately as it was reported that she was invited to the 600 person formal church ceremony – but kept off the guest list of the exclusive 200 person reception later in the evening. She was said to have felt snubbed by the whole ordeal. But she still attended his wedding and showed her support, which I think is nice.

Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

And of course, his next most serious ex-girlfriend, scrunchie enthusiast Cressida Bonas, was also there. Bonas was actually his most recent known ex-girlfriend before Meghan arrived on the scene, as she dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014. The pair reportedly broke up in part because Bonas didn’t like the royal life.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s always so heartwarming to see exes stay in touch and publicly support each other instead of simply orbiting each other’s social media accounts for the rest of their lives.