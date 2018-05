The Latest on the Cut

9 mins ago

The Best Moments From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

From Meghan Markle’s arrival to Prince Harry’s cheeky jokes.

13 mins ago

Watch The Royal Wedding Bishop’s Impassioned Sermon

He evoked the words of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. to speak of the power of love.

7:36 a.m.

Kate Middleton Wears Yellow Alexander McQueen to the Royal Wedding

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth not even a month ago.

7:04 a.m.

Prince Harry and Prince William Arrive At Royal Wedding in Uniform

Brothers!

6:59 a.m.

Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Is Finally Revealed

And we know the designer!

6:29 a.m.

Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriends Attend His Royal Wedding

Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy were there.

5:57 a.m.

Here Are All The Celebrity Guests At the Royal Wedding

From Oprah Winfrey to George and Amal Clooney.

5:25 a.m.

The Significance Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Royal Titles

He was given a Dukedom on his royal wedding day.

Yesterday at 6:33 p.m.

Hermès Brings Some Needed French Chic to Silicon Valley

“I’ve never seen so many stylish people in one place in this town.”

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

Surprise! Book Club Isn’t a Nancy Meyers Movie

If it drinks white wine like a Nancy Meyers movie, it must be a Nancy Meyers movie, right?

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

What Is the Best Duvet Cover?

We asked interior designers.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

Absolutely Every Single Thing We Know About Chrissy Teigen’s Baby

An exhaustive list.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

Clarins Made 4 Vibrant New Lip Stains

They’re supposed to last for up to 300 kisses.

Yesterday at 4:54 p.m.

This Farm-to-Face Serum Will Make You Glow

Inspired by Tata Harper’s most popular mask.

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

What Cutting Federal Funding for Abortion Providers Really Means

According to an expert in the medical field.

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

Texas Official Blames School Shooting on ‘Too Many’ Entrances & Exits

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick offers up an … interesting theory on the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Yesterday at 4:27 p.m.

The 17 Best Foundations for Oily Skin

When you want to look dewy but not greasy.

Yesterday at 4:03 p.m.

Here’s How You Can Buy Discounted La Mer

Just act fast.

Yesterday at 3:57 p.m.

What Was It Like to Go to School With Prince Harry?

Seven Eton graduates tell us what it was like to attend to the world’s poshest school — and be classmates with Will and Harry.

Yesterday at 3:50 p.m.

Everything to Know About Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Dress

All the details about the most anticipated dress of the year.