Just last month, after her little brother Prince Louis was born, the eternal diplomat Princess Charlotte gave the world an iconic wave on her way to meet the little boy at a London hospital. And on Saturday, the 3-year-old again blessed us with her perfect wave at the royal wedding of her uncle Prince Harry and new aunt Meghan Markle.

The young girl served as one of Meghan’s bridesmaids — along with Prince Harry’s goddaughters, 3-year-old Florence van Cutsem and 2-year-old Zalie Warren; Meghan’s goddaughters, 6-year-old Remi Litt and 7-year-old Rylan Litt; and 4-year-old Ivy Mulroney, the daughter of Meghan’s stylist best friend Jessica Mulroney.

Princess Charlotte’s older brother, Prince George, 4, served as a page boy during the event, as did Mulroney’s twin 7-year-old sons, Brian and John, and Harry’s godson, Jasper Dyer, 6. The young princess seemed to love being in the spotlight — and made adorable poses while on the steps of St. George’s Chapel with her mom, Kate Middleton — while Prince George was a bit more subdued.

The young bridesmaids walked down the aisle holding hands, with two of the page boys (including Prince George) close behind, while the Mulroney twin boys both carried the exquisite train of Meghan’s custom Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown.

This wasn’t the first time Princess Charlotte and Prince George took part in a relative’s wedding, though. In May 2017, they served as page boy and bridesmaid in their other aunt Pippa Middleton’s nuptials. And believe us, they absolutely were just as cute at that wedding.